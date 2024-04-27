CBSE board exams likely twice a year from next session

New Delhi, April 26
The Ministry of Education (MoE), according to sources, has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to arrange the logistics for holding board exams twice a year starting from the 2025-26 academic session.
The plan to implement a semester system has been ruled out. The CBSE will hold meetings with school principals next month on the matter.
The CBSE is currently in the process of working out the modalities of how the academic calendar will be structured to accommodate another set of board exams without impacting the undergraduate admission schedule, they said, adding the CBSE is working out the modalities and a consultation meet will be held next month with school principals. The ministry's initial plan was to introduce biannual exams from the 2024-25 session, however, it has been pushed back by a year.
