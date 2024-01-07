 Cold day conditions to continue for two days in northwest India with possibility of rain; snow likely in hills : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Cold day conditions to continue for two days in northwest India with possibility of rain; snow likely in hills

Cold day conditions to continue for two days in northwest India with possibility of rain; snow likely in hills

Dense to very dense fog in night and morning hours likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two days

Cold day conditions to continue for two days in northwest India with possibility of rain; snow likely in hills

A bullock cart is moving through the morning fog at Pandhori village near Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, January 7

Dense to very dense fog and Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions likely to continue over the plains of Northwest India during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain on January 8 and 9.

Owing to a western disturbance in middle tropospheric westerlies, light isolated rainfall and snowfall likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and over plains of Northwest India on January 8 and 9, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The maximum temperatures are in the range of 14-15 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, which are below normal by 4-9 degrees Celsius over many parts of the region.

The minimum temperatures in the plains are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius, which on the other hand, are above normal by 1-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets, the IMD bulletin said.

During the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature in Punjab was 15.4 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius at Panchkula, while the lowest minimum temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius at Bhiwani. No large change in minimum temperature is expected during next 4-5 days in both the states.

Dense fog also reduced visibility to as low as 25 metre in some parts. The weatherman has cautioned that dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two days, may affect some airports, highways and railway routes, making driving conditions and requiring precautionary measures.

There are also chances of power lines tripping in very dense fog, while humans may suffer from lung related health problems and eye irritants as fog contains pollutions of various types.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PSPCL sacks employee 2 days before retirement, orders recovery of Rs 4.2 crore

2
Punjab

Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

3
India

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

4
Punjab

Punjabi students protest in Canada

5
Punjab

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

6
Punjab

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

7
Punjab

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

8
India

Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates

9
India

'Blender's Pride' vs 'London Pride': Whiskey bottles displayed in Supreme Court

10
India

Police urge court to indict ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

Tension leads to cancellation of planned visits by numerous ...

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

The runaway at Kargil is paved but does not have night landi...

Maldivian government distances itself from ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi by minister

Maldivian government distances itself from ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi by minister

It warned that relevant authorities will not hesitate to tak...

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools up to Class 10 w...

ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

Central agency has issued a lookout notice against TMC leade...


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

Chandigarh: 2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Satya Pal Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds Chandigarh’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

Cold wave in Delhi: Winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW