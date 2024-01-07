Cold day conditions to continue for two days in northwest India with possibility of rain; snow likely in hills

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, January 7

Dense to very dense fog and Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions likely to continue over the plains of Northwest India during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain on January 8 and 9.

Owing to a western disturbance in middle tropospheric westerlies, light isolated rainfall and snowfall likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and over plains of Northwest India on January 8 and 9, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The maximum temperatures are in the range of 14-15 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, which are below normal by 4-9 degrees Celsius over many parts of the region.

The minimum temperatures in the plains are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius, which on the other hand, are above normal by 1-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets, the IMD bulletin said.

During the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature in Punjab was 15.4 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius at Panchkula, while the lowest minimum temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius at Bhiwani. No large change in minimum temperature is expected during next 4-5 days in both the states.

Dense fog also reduced visibility to as low as 25 metre in some parts. The weatherman has cautioned that dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two days, may affect some airports, highways and railway routes, making driving conditions and requiring precautionary measures.

There are also chances of power lines tripping in very dense fog, while humans may suffer from lung related health problems and eye irritants as fog contains pollutions of various types.