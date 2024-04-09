Delhi court turns down Kavitha’s bail application

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the interim bail application moved by BRS leader K Kavitha in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Her advocate Nitesh Rana alleged that the CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing a plea that sought permission to question her “behind her back”, said reports. He expressed concerns that the CBI might not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court, as the CBI probes the corruption angle in the excise policy scam. The advocate also asked the court to suspend its April 5 order that allowed Kavitha’s questioning in judicial custody until her stand was heard and taken into account. The next hearing date over the matter was scheduled for April 10 after the CBI sought time to reply to Kavitha’s plea.

