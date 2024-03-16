 Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress : The Tribune India

  India
Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the commencement of the 18th general election process saying the ruling BJP was fully prepared for the polls.

Seconds after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedules, the PM said on X, 'The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors." PM also floated #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar hashtag.

The principal opposition party Congress said it was ready, too. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the 2024 general elections were very special and not ordinary.

"The election bugle has been sounded, the public has challenged. Democracy has called us to this battlefield of justice and we are ready," Khera said.

He said the 2024 general elections were not 'general' by any standard.

"It will be decided in this election whether this country and our democracy will run on the shoulders of labourers, farmers, middle class people or on the shoulders of select capitalists. This will decide whether the country will run on the Constitution of Baba Saheb or on the praises of a dictator," said Khera.

The Congress leader said this election was very special. "In this, not only votes but dictatorship and ego will also be hurt," he said, exuding confidence in the Opposition's fair show.

