Gangster Subhash Pujari brought back from China

New Delhi, March 23

Subhash Pujari, a gangster accused of several serious crimes like attempt to murder, extortion and criminal intimidation, was brought back to India after his deportation from China on Saturday morning.

Pujari was brought back through the Global Operations Centre of the CBI after a red corner notice was issued against him in multiple cases. He is a former member of gangs led by Kumar Pillai and Chhota Rajan.

He was staying in China and was arrested there last year. The Mumbai Police’s crime branch had been continuously trying to bring him back, agencies quoting Mumbai crime branch sources said.

Pujari is allegedly involved in eight serious cases in Mumbai, including firing, extortion and murder. A resident of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, he had fled the country years ago. He had allegedly targeted builders and businessmen in eastern Mumbai, the sources said.

“Following a tip-off by the Interpol, Pujari was arrested in March last year in Hong Kong on the charge of possessing a fake passport. He was held when he was preparing to board a flight from Hong Kong to Shenzhen (city in China). Pujari, who is married to a Chinese national, was residing in Shenzhen with his wife and a child at the time of his arrest,” the sources said further. After deportation, he has been placed under arrest by the Mumbai Police in one of the cases registered against at the Vikhroli police station.

