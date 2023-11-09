Have nothing to hide, cooperated with ED in its probe into school jobs scam: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

PTI

Kolkata, November 9

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, after coming out of the ED office here, on Thursday said he has nothing to hide and is always ready to cooperate with the central agency in its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.

Banerjee appeared before ED officers around 11.10 AM and came out of the central agency’s office just after noon.

The TMC MP said he submitted around a 6,000-page reply to the agency and all the documents demanded by it.

“I have always cooperated with the probe. I have nothing to hide. I will appear before the ED if I am summoned again. I have submitted my detailed reply with all necessary documents,” he told reporters outside the ED office.

#West Bengal