Have nothing to hide, cooperated with ED in its probe into school jobs scam: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, November 9
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, after coming out of the ED office here, on Thursday said he has nothing to hide and is always ready to cooperate with the central agency in its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.
Banerjee appeared before ED officers around 11.10 AM and came out of the central agency’s office just after noon.
The TMC MP said he submitted around a 6,000-page reply to the agency and all the documents demanded by it.
“I have always cooperated with the probe. I have nothing to hide. I will appear before the ED if I am summoned again. I have submitted my detailed reply with all necessary documents,” he told reporters outside the ED office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha
The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...
Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’
Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...
BSF head constable killed in unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting border outposts in the district is the ...
Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...
Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies
Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...