INDIA VOTES 2024: Election Commission orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secys of 6 states

New Delhi, March 18

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued orders for immediate shifting of West Bengal’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar to a non-election post and the removal of home secretaries of six states, including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

In a letter to West Bengal’s Chief Secretary, the ECI said the decision had been taken after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state. The ECI also issued orders for the removal of senior officials from the General Administration Department of Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Officers were holding dual charge The home secretaries of Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were removed as they were found to be holding dual charge in the office of CM in their respective states

This could potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, sources pointed out Himachal Home Secy relieved of charge Himachal Pradesh Home and Vigilance Secretary Abhishek Jain was on Monday relieved of his charge with immediate effect after the ECI orders

Jain, however, will continue to function as the secretary of the information technology, finance, planning and economics & statistics departments of HP

Sources pointed out that the decision was taken to ensure a level playing field for all political parties during the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll and Assembly elections in four states, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as well as byelections for 26 seats in 13 states.

The poll panel usually takes such action when an issue of conflict of interest comes up. Ahead of elections, the EC directs states to transfer officers connected with election-related work who have completed three years or are in their home districts. If such officers are not transferred by the states, the EC orders their removal.

Meanwhile, following the instruction of the ECI, the WB Government on Monday appointed Vivek Sahay as the new DGP of the state. Sahay, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was serving as the Director General and Commandant General (Home Guards). Criticising the removal of Kumar, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal claimed it was a glaring example of the BJP’s “control” over the ECI. Addressing a press conference, TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the BJP was gripped by the fear of losing Lok Sabha seats in the state. “The BJP is trying to misuse all institutions, including the Election Commission. They are even meddling with the appointment of the Election Commissioners by changing the recruitment panel.

Vivek Sahay new DGP of west Bengal

Within hours of Rajeev Kumar’s removal as DGP, the ECI mandated the appointment of 1988-batch IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the new police chief of West Bengal

Kumar was taken off poll duty in 2019 too

Considered close to the TMC, Kumar was removed too as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and ADG of West Bengal CID by the ECI during the 2016 Assembly elections and 2019 the Lok Sabha poll, respectively

(With PTI inputs)

