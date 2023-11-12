Land-for-jobs case: ED arrests ex-CM Lalu's associate

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amit Katyal, an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, official sources said on Saturday.

Katyal was detained by the agency on Friday and was arrested after questioning, they said. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his custody for interrogation.

Sources said Katyal had been evading the agency’s summons for questioning for about two months. The Delhi High Court had recently rejected his plea to quash the ED summons against him in this case.

