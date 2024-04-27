Leaders from 9 nations to see electoral process

New Delhi, April 26
For the first time in the electoral history of independent India, representatives of 17 political parties from nine countries will visit India on the invitation of the ruling BJP from May 1 to 5. The countries are Australia, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Vietnam.
Representatives of Australia, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Vietnam will visit India from May 1 to 5 to witness polls.
On May 1, they will interact with senior BJP leaders in the Capital to understand the Indian electoral process as well as BJP’s election campaign strategies.
From May 2 to 5 the representatives will be assigned to three groups and each will visit one poll-bound constituency in three different states to get a first-hand experience and insights of BJP’s election campaign.
“This visit is in continuation of the KNOW BJP initiative launched by BJP national president JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation of BJP,” Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP, said.
