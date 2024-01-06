‘Not banana republic’: Governor after ED officials attacked in WB

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it would file an FIR in the matter involving assault on its officials by alleged ruling TMC loyalists during a raid in West Bengal, even as the BJP demanded the resignation of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Governor CV Ananda Bose signalled his intent to explore constitutional options and take appropriate action.

“The ghastly incident is alarming and deplorable. It’s the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a Governor, I will explore all my constitutional options for an appropriate action,” Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan.

He also asserted that West Bengal was not a “banana republic”. “The government may better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences. The ostrich-like attitude of the police pretending not to see the lawlessness around should go,” Bose said.

Slamming TMC chief Banerjee, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said “law and order has collapsed in the state and democracy murdered”.

He said the attack on ED officials in Bengal “by TMC goons and illegal Rohingya immigrants was extremely worrisome and Banerjee has no right to stay in her chair”.

“We demand CM Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. She is out to protect the corrupt,” said Bhatia, questioning the fatal assault on ED officials, who, he said, had been tasked to curb corruption.

ED officials in the eastern region in Kolkata said an FIR would be lodged in the case and CRPF personnel, who accompanied the ED raid party, would record their statements with the police.

The attack happened today when ED officials raided the residence of TMC’s Sheikh Sajahan in an alleged ration distribution scam.

The supporters of Sajahan attacked the raiding officials, causing injuries, besides damaging their vehicles. Sajahan is considered close to West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested last year in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The situation turned tense after several alleged TMC supporters assaulted ED officials and CRPF personnel, forcing them to abandon the raids and their vehicles. They had to hire autorickshaws and two-wheelers to reach to safety. ED sources said two officials sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalised.

