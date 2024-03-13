OCI card for 7th-gen Indian-origin Mauritians: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, March 12

In a goodwill gesture, India has approved a special provision to make seventh-generation Indian-origin Mauritians eligible for the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, President Droupadi Murmu announced during her ongoing visit to the island nation.

The President also announced that New Delhi would support Mauritius in redeveloping Ganga Talao, a crater lake, into a religious, cultural and tourist hub. Ganga Talao is located in a remote mountain area and is considered the most sacred Hindu place in Mauritius.

“I have great pleasure in informing you all that my government has just approved a special provision under which Indian-origin Mauritians of the seventh generation will also be eligible for the OCI card. This will enable many younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India, and to reconnect with the land of their ancestors,” she said during her address at the state banquet hosted by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Monday.

“I am confident that our cooperation in this project shall further deepen the strong people-to-people connection between our two countries,” she said, while mentioning the recent steps to step up proximity with Mauritius where executive power has swung between leaders of Indian origin.

“In the past few weeks, our two PMs launched UPI and RuPay card settlement systems in India and Mauritius; they also inaugurated a new airstrip and a jetty along with six community projects in Agalega,” she said. — TNS

