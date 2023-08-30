P Chidambaram to be part of panel on home affairs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram has been nominated as a member of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which is looking into the three Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, officials said on Tuesday.

They added that the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar nominated Chidambaram to the panel in the wake of the retirement of Congress member P Bhattacharya from the Upper House.

Dhankhar had on August 18 referred the three proposed laws to the Standing Committee for examination and asked it to submit its report within three months.

In a notification, the Upper House secretariat said, “The Rajya Sabha Chairman has in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. September 13, 2023, as follows.”

Apart from Chidambaram’s nomination to the panel on Home Affairs, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also appointed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh as the chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The chairs of six major parliamentary committees Home, IT, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Health are all with the BJP or its allies.

