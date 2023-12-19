Parl breach: Court reserves order on plea of Neelam's kin

New Delhi, December 18
The Patiala House Court on Monday reserved its order on accused Neelam Azad’s family’s plea to meet her and to seek the FIR in connection with the Parliament security breach case.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur has reserved the order for tomorrow. Neelam’s brother Ramniwas filed the application to the court on Saturday and the ASJ had sent a notice to the Delhi Police for a reply and the matter was to be heard on Monday.
Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the SC seeking a court-monitored probe.
