Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

New Delhi, March 28
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.
An FIR has been registered, they said.
Police received a call around 9.30 am about the graffiti, an officer said.
Local police inspected the spot and found ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ written on the pillar with black paint. The graffiti had been painted over in yellow.
