Rata NZ’s new envoy to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Career diplomat Patrick John Rata, who is currently serving as the Acting High Commissioner in Colombo, will be the next High Commissioner of New Zealand to India at a time when Auckland has expressed strong interest in improving its political, trade, economic, social and cultural ties.

Rata’s appointment was among a clutch of crucial diplomatic posts announced by New Zealand. Besides replacing Rata in Colombo with David Pine, Andrew Needs will be the High Commissioner to Australia, and Mark Trainor Ambassador to Russia.

