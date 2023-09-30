Situation in Manipur calm but tense, curfew eased

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

The situation in Manipur’s Imphal Valley was calm but tense on Friday after a night of violent clashes, including an attempt to attack the ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The authorities relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5 am to 11 am to help people buy essential items and medicines.

A mob tried to attack the CM’s empty ancestral house on Thursday night, despite heavy security deployment and curfew in Imphal Valley.

The attempt was foiled by security forces after firing several rounds of teargas shells. The Chief Minister, whose resignation has been demanded by Opposition parties, including the Congress, lives in a separate, well-guarded official residence in the centre of state capital Imphal.

A number of clashes between security forces and protesters at different places in Imphal took place last night.

#Manipur