 Ukrainian minister arrives in India to build support for 'peace formula' : The Tribune India

  India
  • Ukrainian minister arrives in India to build support for ‘peace formula’

Ukrainian minister arrives in India to build support for ‘peace formula’

PM spoke to Putin, Zelenskyy on March 20

Ukrainian minister arrives in India to build support for ‘peace formula’

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at Rajghat. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 28

Despite excellent ties with Russia, India is hosting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who arrived here on Thursday amid talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen by the West as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On his maiden visit to the country, Kuleba will build on the dialogue between PM Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his “peace initiative” that involves Russia giving up all captured territory and its leaders tried for war crimes.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pays homage at the Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI

“Our position is very clear on peace initiatives and how we look at the Ukraine-Russia conflict. We continue to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy and remain open to engaging all means and ways to help achieve this objective,’’ said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on the aim of the visit.

MEA favours talks

We continue to encourage peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. —Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson

The visit comes just over a week after PM Modi spoke to Presidents of Ukraine and Russia on March 20 over the phone. In his talks with both leaders, PM Modi said India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between Kiev and Moscow. The PM had added that India would do its utmost, within its means, to support a peaceful solution.

“It will be important for us to see India attend the inaugural peace summit, which is currently being prepared in Switzerland,” Zelenskyy posted on X after the conversation. The West is hosting an “international peace summit” where it is keen on a high-level Indian representation.

In a balancing effort, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov a couple of days ago.

Kuleba said he would look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between PM Modi and Zelenskyy. “The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties. Building on the dialogue between Zelenskyy and Modi, we will pay specific attention to the peace formula,” Kuleba posted on X.

His official engagements include meetings with Jaishankar, Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said the MEA.

