Mohan Yadav, Vishnu Deo Sai take oath as CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Three-term Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh with his counterpart in Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai taking oath of office in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur on Wednesday.

Yadav, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, was administered the oath of office by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at Lal Parade Ground of Bhopal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CMs of BJP ruled states including UP’s Yogi Adityanath.

Ahead of the event, Chouhan’s supporters assembled outside the venue and chanted pro-Chouhan slogans in a show of support. They also tried to stop Chouhan’s convoy.

After attending the oath-taking ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, the dignitaries led by PM went to Raipur to attend the swearing in of Chhattisgarh CM Sai along with deputies Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. The Chhattisgarh ceremony took place at Science College in Raipur. The Cabinet expansion in both states will take place later.

Following the administration of oath, Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav, as his first official order, directed prohibition of use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond the permitted decibel levels. Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were issued for immediate implementation.

Madhya Pradesh officials said a flying squad would be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing at religious places.

The Chhattisgarh CM will hold the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath on December 15.

