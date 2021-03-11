IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Mumbai, April 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to a nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Saturday.
Chasing a mere 69 for a win, SRH overhauled the target with 12 overs to spare. They reached 72 for 1 in eight overs with captain Kane Williamson remaining unbeaten on 16. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma made 47.
For RCB, Harshal Patel took one wicket for 18 runs.
Earlier, invited to bat, RCB were shot out for 68 by SRH.
Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for RCB with 15 while Glen Maxwell made 12. All the other RCB batters were out in single digit scores in a horrible display.
For SRH, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took three wickets apiece while spinner Jagadeesha Suchith got two.
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 72 for 1 in 8 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Kane Williamson 16 not out; Harshal Patel 1/18).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered