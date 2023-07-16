8 CRPF personnel injured in road accident in J-K’s Ganderbal

PTI

Srinagar, July 16

Eight CRPF personnel were injured on Sunday when their vehicle rolled down the road into Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on way to the shrine of Amarnath via the Baltal route when the accident took place in the early hours of the day, they said.

The injured personnel were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they added.

