'Abducted' by ultras in Kulgam, Indian Army soldier found

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 3

Army soldier Javed Ahmad Wani, who had been missing from Kulgam since Saturday evening, has been found by security forces in South Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

Rifleman Wani (25) of Achathal village in Kulgam district was reportedly abducted by terrorist when he was returning in his car after purchasing groceries from the neighbouring Chawalgam village.

Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar stated that a joint interrogation would start shortly after Wani’s medical checkup. Further details shall follow, he added.

Posted in Kargil, Wani was scheduled to resume his duty on Monday. The armed men intercepted Wani’s car and abducted him, leaving behind a pair of slippers.

Wani’s family made an emotional appeal to the abductors, pleading for their son’s safe return. Describing him as innocent, they asked for forgiveness if he had inadvertently done anything wrong.

“Please release him, bring him back home. We apologise if he has committed any mistake. I have endured many hardships. Please bring Javed back to us. We will persuade him to leave his job. I will keep him by my side. I won’t send him back to his job. We don’t seek his employment. We implore you,” expressed Wani’s mother in her heartfelt plea to the terrorists.

#Indian Army #Kashmir #Kulgam #Srinagar