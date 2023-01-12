Ahead of Republic Day, patrolling strengthened along LoC in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 11

Patrolling and deployment of troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K have been strengthened ahead of Republic Day, a senior BSF officer said on Wednesday. “Terror outfits always try to carry out violence but jawans are alert on the border. Our endeavour is not to allow infiltration by terrorists,” said Ashok Yadav, Inspector General of BSF’s Kashmir Frontier.

“Our alertness doubles whenever there is an event like this (Republic Day). We have strengthened our patrolling and deployment. Many of our companies are also deployed for law-and-order duties and the endeavour is to prevent any such incident,” he said.

In Jammu, the district administration has issued directions for mandatory verification of tenants and domestic helpers in the backdrop of the Rajouri attack that claimed seven lives barely two weeks ago.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa stated the Jammu SSP had brought to her notice that there was an imminent need to conduct verification of tenants and domestic helpers as there had been instances of anti-national and anti-social elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenants.

The order further reads that all property owners should submit the details of the tenants, signed by both owners and tenants, to police stations within three days. The details can be sent in person or through registered post to the SHOs concerned.

Meanwhile, leaders of the refugees, who have migrated from Pakistan occupied J&K (PoJK), have demanded a judicial probe into the terrorist attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri. They have alleged lapses in sanitisation of victims’ houses that led to an IED explosion in one of those houses on January 2, resulting in killing of two minors.

SOS International, an organisation of the PoJK refugees, said a judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, should be constituted to fix official responsibility into the lapses.

Its chairman Rajiv Chuni also said the government should announce Rs 1 crore and a government job to every victim’s kin as ex gratia. An event in Rehari area of Jammu was organised to pay homage to the victims.

Jammu Bar Association’s general secretary Surjeet Singh Andotra described the killings as shameful act by terrorists.

