Army: Uri infiltration bid aimed at disturbing peace, election process

Srinagar, April 6

The Indian Army on Saturday accused the Pakistani army of aiding infiltration, citing intermittent gunfire from Pakistani forward posts near the Line of Control during the infiltration attempt on Friday morning.

Opens fire following suspicious movement Army troops opened fire and subsequently launched a search operation after noticing suspicious movement near their camp at a village in Rajouri district early Saturday, officials said

There was no report of any casualty in the firing at the Srotha Morha village in the Darhal area, the officials said

They said a sentry fired a few rounds on seeing the movement of a group of persons towards the camp under the cover of darkness. A search operation was launched, but no suspects were found

The Army said the infiltration bid indicates desperation on the part of Pakistan to fuel “unrest in the peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when General Elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding.”

The Army, at the same time, said the operation against the infiltrators was a testimony to the synergy between various security and intelligence agencies that are committed to ensuring peace and tranquility in Kashmir.

The Army said an infiltration bid by militants was successfully foiled along the Line of Control in the Uri sector on April 5, in a joint operation led by the Indian Army.

“Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning and intending to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Uri Sector. Based on these inputs, the surveillance and counter-infiltration grids were reviewed and strengthened,” the Army said.

The Army said, “In the wee hours of April 5, own ambushes close to the Line of Control spotted a group of terrorists moving towards the Line of Control. Our forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire.”

“While the operation was under progress, intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts in the vicinity of the LoC,” the Army added.

The Army said, “Operation resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists and the recovery of two AK rifles, three magazines, four hand grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.”

“The attempt by terrorists shows the hopelessness on the part of Pakistan to fuel disturbance in peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when Lok Sabha elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding,” the Army said.

