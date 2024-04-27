BJP: Will respect EC’s decision

PTI

Jammu, April 26

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Friday said his party would respect any decision by the EC on the deferment of poll in Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

“We are a democracy. As a citizen of the country, I respect the Election Commission. If it takes any decision with regard to deferring elections, our party will respect it,” he told reporters here.

Raina said only two candidates could file their nominations from the Rajouri-Poonch region, while the majority have filed their nominations from the Valley due to the closure of the Mughal road connecting Kashmir with the Rajouri-Poonch belt. He said NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti would also face problems as the road connecting Anantnag with Rajouri-Poonch was closed due to snowfall and landslides.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #BJP #Democracy #Jammu #Rajouri