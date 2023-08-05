Change in water course damaged bridge: NHAI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 4

Nearly a fortnight after a vital bridge in Kathua district, connecting Pathankot with Srinagar through the National Highway (NH-44), was damaged due to flashfloods, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that a change in the water course during heavy rains triggered the damage.

At least three pillars of the bridge over Tarnah nullah near Dayala Chak sunk when they were hit by the ravaging waters on July 19. The authorities have not been able to start restoration work due to frequent rainfall. An old route through village areas has been opened for the traffic.

NHAI Project Director YPS Jadon informed The Tribune that a change in the water course of the stream on which the bridge had been built caused the damage to the pillars. Meanwhile, the NHAI has been contemplating to throw open an abandoned bridge for light motor vehicles.

However, local residents claim that rampant illegal mining in Kathua resulted in silt and gravel being carried by the gushing water of the flashflood.

AAP’s provincial vice-president Rajesh Pargotra said the administration had failed in checking illegal mining.

Meanwhile, the Geology and Mining Department on Thursday seized 13 Punjab-based dumpers for illegal mining at Gandial areas of Kathua. Kathua Mineral Officer Rajinder Singh said routine checkups and raids were being conducted to check illegal mining activities during monsoon.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the NHAI, on his request, had agreed to introduce curtailment in toll tax at Lakhanpur and Thandi Khui.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kathua #Pathankot #Srinagar