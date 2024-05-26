Credit growth of Rs 100.65 cr in Leh in Jan-Mar quarter

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 25

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, who is also the chairman of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee chaired the meeting of the DLRC for January-March quarter in 2024.

Lead Bank Manager, Leh, Tsering Wangmo apprised the DC Leh about the credit-deposit (CD) ratio and added that the total deposits as on March 2024 stood at Rs 5901.50 crore as compared to Rs 5637.82 crore as on December 2023.

She further added that the total credit as on March 2024 stood at Rs 2813.48 crore as compared to Rs 2795.23 crore as on December 2023 showing a credit growth of 100.65 crore on Quarter on Quarter basis, thus CD ratio for quarter March 2024 was increased by 1.91%.

The District Development Manager, NABARD, Leh, Tsewang Dorjay presented the booklet of Potential Linked Credit Plan 2024-25 to the DC.

DC instructed all banks to adhere to the targets set for each bank, especially in the category of social security schemes and to achieve it by next quarter. Further, he also instructed all banks to ensure functioning of digital payment systems, especially through mobile applications.

Additionally, the DC directed all banks to conduct awareness camps in the summer season itself and achieve their target as during winters there is unavailability of people.

Lead District Officer (LDO) Neha Mattoo instructed all banks to go through the Potential Linked Credit Plan thoroughly. Additionally, she asked the banks to raise their issues so that solutions can be planned in the quarterly meeting itself.

The meeting deliberated on the bank-wise performances under different sectors such as Priority and Non-Priority categorized further into sub-sectors. The sub-sectors included agriculture, agriculture infrastructure, MSME, education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and others.

