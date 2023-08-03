 Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Malik is presently serving life term in the case in Tihar Jail

Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Separatist leader Yasin Malik. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, August 3

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on August 7 a plea for virtual production of separatist leader Yasin Malik from jail in connection with the NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror-funding case.

The application by the jail superintendent was adjourned after a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal, which was scheduled to hear the request, did not assemble.

The high court had on May 29 issued warrants for production of Malik, who is presently serving life term in the case in Tihar Jail, on August 9 when the NIA’s plea for enhancement of sentence is listed for hearing.

In the application seeking modification of the order, the jail authorities said Malik was a “very high risk prisoner” and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety.

It also said that as per an order passed by the Home Ministry, Malik cannot be “moved from Tihar Jail” and shall not be taken out of jurisdiction of the national capital.

“Respondent/Convict Yasin Malik has been lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi under the category of very high risk prisoners and thus, the present application is in relation to a heavy security issue. Therefore, it is imperative that the respondent/convict Yasin Malik is not physically produced before this Hon’ble Court in order to maintain public order and safety,” the application said.

Recently, the jailed separatist leader arrived in the Supreme Court in connection with a kidnapping case against him, prompting the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to flag the “serious security lapse” to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Malik appeared before the top court bench on July 21 for the CBI’s appeal against a September 20, 2022, order of a trial court in Jammu in the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

He was brought to the high-security apex court premises in a prison van escorted by armed security personnel without the court’s permission.

Later that week, the Department of Delhi Prisons suspended four officials over Malik’s physical appearance before the top court while ordering an inquiry into the lapse.

On May 29, the high court had issued notice to Malik on the NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for him in the terror funding case and said, “Let warrants of production be issued against Yasin Malik, before this Court on the next date of hearing. List on 09.08.2023.”

On May 24, 2022, a trial court here had awarded life imprisonment to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Malik after holding him guilty for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC.

Malik had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under the UAPA, and he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Appealing against the sentence, the NIA has emphasised that a terrorist cannot be awarded life sentence only because he has pleaded guilty and chosen not to go through trial.

While seeking enhancement of the sentence to death penalty, the NIA has said if such dreaded terrorists are not given capital punishment on account of pleading guilty, there would be complete erosion of the sentencing policy and terrorists would have a way out to avoid capital punishment.

A life sentence, the NIA has asserted, is not commensurate with the crime committed by terrorists when the nation and families of soldiers have suffered loss of lives, and that the trial court’s conclusion that Malik’s crimes did not fall within the category of the “rarest of the rare cases” for grant of death penalty is “ex-facie legally flawed and completely unsustainable”.

The agency has emphasised that it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Malik spearheaded terrorist activities in the Valley and with the help of dreaded foreign terrorist organisations, had been “masterminding, planning, engineering and executing armed rebellion in the Valley in an attempt to usurp the sovereignty and integrity of a part of India”.

“Not giving capital punishment to such dreaded terrorist will result in miscarriage of justice, as, an act of terrorism is not a crime against society but it is a crime against the entire nation; in other words it’s an act of ‘external aggression’, ‘an act of war’ and an ‘affront to the sovereignty of nation’,” the plea has said.

The trial court, which had rejected the NIA’s plea for capital punishment, had said the crimes committed by Malik struck at the “heart of the idea of India” and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

It had, however, noted that the case was not the “rarest of rare”, warranting death penalty.

The maximum punishment for such an offence is death penalty.

The life term was awarded for two offences - section 121 (waging war against government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) of the UAPA.

According to the Supreme Court, life imprisonment means incarceration till the last breath, unless the sentence is commuted by the authorities.

The court had awarded Malik 10-year jail term each under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against the government of India) of IPC and sections 15 (terrorism), 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of UAPA.

#Yasin Malik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

2
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

3
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

4
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

5
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

6
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

7
Himachal

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

8
Chandigarh

Watch: B Praak's song 'Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh' is finally out

9
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

10
Haryana

Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; 139 arrests made so far

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

139 arrests made so far; 3 SITs headed by area DSPs are inve...

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...

Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...

Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and ...

Body of minor girl recovered from brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara; locals allege rape and murder

Body of minor girl recovered from brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara; locals allege rape and murder

Locals allege that the girl was raped before she was thrown ...


Cities

View All

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Chandigarh: Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Chandigarh: PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Congress seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net