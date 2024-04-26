Drugs worth lakhs seized, five held in Jammu, Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 25

Five drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kathua districts late on Wednesday in different cases and heroin worth lakhs was seized from their possession.

The arrests were made under ‘Operation Sanjeevani’ launched by the police against drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua police recovered 284.41 grams of heroin (Chitta) and arrested three drug peddlers. A police official said on Wednesday evening they received information at Kathua police station that four persons, namely Sharief Ali and Bhag Hussain, both from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Maskeen Ali and Gulzar Ahmed from Jammu were selling narcotics to the people in Kathua.

Acting swiftly, a police team laid down a special naka/ checking at Bhagthali area and was able to apprehend three persons, identified as Sharief Ali, Bhag Hussain and Maskeen Ali. Gulzar Ahmed managed to escape from the spot. During checking 284.41 grams of heroin was recovered from their illegal possession.

In another case in Jammu district, police achieved success by recovering 169 grams of heroin from two drug paddlers. Police team, led by Inspector Vikas Dogra, SHO, Bus Stand police station, during a naka checking near Town Hall Road recovered heroin and arrested Majid Chowdhary and Mohammad Waqar, both residents of Rajouri. A case under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered.

Meanwhile, Samba police also recovered drugs and seized cash worth Rs 6 lakh. Bari Brahmana police station had received information about drug money and heroin being sold by a notorious drug peddler named Mohammad Baru and his associate near Balole Khad, Bari Brahmana. On this information, a search party was dispatched.

On search Rs 5,88,660 drug money and 9.54 gm heroin was recovered from house of Mohammad Baru. However, the drug peddler and his associate managed to flee from the spot. The search for both the drug peddlers is going on.

Police informed that Baru also has been involved in drug related crimes even in the past. “Police have started a detailed investigation into the case, including financial investigation so as to ascertain backward linkages,” an official said.

