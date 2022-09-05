Enrolment up in schools: L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 4

The drive to take children to schools under the ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’, a part of the National Education Policy, witnessed 14.5% increase in enrolment in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha reiterated on Sunday. He had said so barely a fortnight ago.

“A survey themed TALAASH on 20 lakh children found 93,508 students out of school. Mainstreaming of out-of-school children has been initiated in the appropriate age schools. The focus is on vulnerable segments, including nomads, SCs and STs,” he added.