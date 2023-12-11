Exam for posts of Panchayat Secy conducted in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

Amid tight security, thousands of candidates wrote the exam for Panchayat Secretary held by J&K Service Selection Board across 20 districts of the UT.

In Pulwama, 6,503 candidates wrote the exam at 29 centres, where CCTV cameras had been installed. As many as 6,033 candidates took part in the OMR-based examination in Kulgam district which was held in 35 centres. In Doda district, the exam was conducted at 38 centres in which 9,000 candidates appeared. Officials said of 8,845 applicants, 5,944 took the test while 2,901 remained absent. Doda DC Harvinder Singh inspected the examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of examination. All district administrations were well prepared for the exam.

