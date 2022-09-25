Eyeing Assembly polls, Jammu mayor, his deputy put in papers

PTI

Jammu, September 24

In a sudden development, Jammu Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and his deputy Purnima Sharma on Saturday submitted their resignations to focus on strengthening the BJP keeping in mind the Assembly elections. The resignations came following a meeting of BJP corporators and senior leaders chaired by party’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina here.

‘Campaign begins with Shah’s visit’ BJP’s J&K general secretary Sunil Sharma says Amit Shah’s J&K visit should not be linked to Assembly elections.

Another leader, seeking anonymity, says Shah’s rallies will be the beginning of the BJP’s electioneering in the UT.

Amit Shah will reach Rajouri on September 30, address a rally there next day and reach Baramulla on October 2. ‘Inefficiency of mayor’s team’ It’s inefficiency of the mayor’s team. Both were facing resentment even from BJP corporators. Gaurav Gupta, Corporator

Gupta said they quit to achieve the target of 50-plus seats set by the party to have the “first Dogra CM” in J&K. “Every BJP worker has to work hard to create history by having the first Dogra CM,” he said. The Assembly elections will be held after the final electoral roll is published, which is scheduled to take place on November 25. The erstwhile state has been without an Assembly since 2018.

Opposition corporators termed the resignations as their “victory” and said their long pending demand was fulfilled. Corporator Gaurav Gupta, a former member of the Congress, said, “The BJP-led corporation failed to live up to the expectations of the people due to inefficiency of the mayor and his team. Both were facing strong resentment even from BJP corporators and their sudden resignation was the outcome of internal bickering within the party.”

Expressing similar views, independent corporators Sobat Ali and Amit Gupta demanded free and fair elections for the post of the mayor and the deputy mayor as per the rules.

Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the MC under his mayorship, Chander Mohan Gupta said a number of developmental projects were completed and many more were nearing completion. Earlier, J&K BJP chief Raina said both resigned voluntarily and expressed their desire to work for strengthening the party.

A BJP leader said a party meeting would be held on Sunday and after reaching a consensus, new mayor and deputy mayor would be announced by Sunday evening.

Gupta and Sharma took over their respective posts on November 15, 2018, after the BJP swept the prestigious MC, winning 43 out of the 75 wards. The leader said the party had initially decided to change the mayor and his deputy after they complete their half terms, but it couldn’t happen due to Covid outbreak.