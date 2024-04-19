 First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J-K's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J-K's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat

First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J-K's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat

First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J-K's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat

Newly married couple turned up in wedding costumes at a polling station in Udhampur.



PTI

Udhampur/Jammu, April 19

Accompanied by his friends dressed in traditional attires, a groom decked up in sherwani and colourful headgear was among the first to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as the first phase of the Lok Sabha election began Friday.

Polling started at 7 am amid inclement weather conditions in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency spread over the five districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

Kapil Gupta got married Thursday and exercised his franchise at a polling booth set up on the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited in Udhampur town soon after returning home Friday morning.

"Voting is our right and must be done on priority," he said, requesting voters to vote in large numbers.

Another newly married couple, Sahil and Radhika, turned up in wedding costumes at a polling station set up in a school in Udhampur.

"We got married only yesterday (Thursday) and I told my husband that we should vote. My vote is not here but I accompanied him," the bride said.

"I will be visiting my parents later in the day in a nearby village to fulfil my democratic responsibility as well," she added.

Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm and will decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union minister Jitendra Singh who is seeking re-election for his third consecutive term.

Singh faces a major challenge from Congress candidate and two-time former MP Choudhary Lal Singh, while the presence of DPAP candidate G M Saroori makes the contest a triangular one.

According to election officials, voting was going on peacefully across the constituency with heavy rainfall being reported in Kathua district since this morning.

The rains failed to dampen spirits and voters were seen thronging polling stations, braving the inclement weather.

"It is my first vote on attaining the age of 18 and I was waiting for this moment," Vanshika Sharma, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district, said.

Meenakshi was the first to vote at the 'pink' polling station in the town and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Mool Raj, another voter, was happy to be presented a bouquet for being the first to vote at a polling station in Bhaderwah.

"I have voted for a candidate I think can work for the development of the district and the country," Ashish Kumar said after casting his vote in Udhampur.

Meenakshi Devi (40) said her vote is for the country's development.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Udhampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

2
Punjab

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

3
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

4
India

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

5
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

6
Himachal

Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work

7
Punjab

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

8
Delhi

‘Huge conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail’, claims AAP amid ‘diet row’

9
India

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

10
Punjab

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Israel attacks Iran's air base, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries at Isfahan air base and nuc...

2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport

2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport

Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, both from Ontario, w...

Central Consumer Protection Authority asks FSSAI to probe claim of Nestle adding sugar to baby products

Central Consumer Protection Authority asks FSSAI to probe claim of Nestle adding sugar to baby products

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPC...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins in 21 states for 102 seats in Phase 1

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting under way in 102 seats, leaders urge people to turn up in large numbers Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting under way in 102 seats, leaders urge people to turn up in large numbers

Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...


Cities

View All

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Karmanpreet of Amritsar district ranked third in PSEB Class X exams

Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

Baba Bakala Naib Tehsildar makes it to IAS

Amritsar Admn goes all out to enthuse voters to exercise their franchise

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Chandigarh polling booths to have unique features

Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks

PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks

Placed at 6th rank, Talwara girl Rashi dreams to become IAS

Now, Amarjit Singh Samra opposes Jalandhar ticket to Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Food commission member checks mid-day meal quality in govt schools

Three held with 15 gm heroin

Aditi, Alisha from district bag top spots

Aditi, Alisha from Ludhiana district bag top spots in PSEB Class X examinations

Follow norms or face music, Ludhiana police tell city spa centres

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

ASI caught taking Rs 4,500 bribe

Close shave for man as car catches fire at village

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Blogger from Patiala dies in Manikaran

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns