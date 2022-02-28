Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew Mubashir Azad joins BJP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 27

Mubashir Azad, nephew of senior Congress leader and ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Jammu today.

He said he was hurt over the “disrespect” of his uncle (Ghulam Nabi Azad) by the Congress. Mubashir, son of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s youngest brother Liaqat Ali, also said that he was “influenced by PM Narendra Modi’s developmental works”.

The BJP stated that the Congress received a big jolt. A statement issued by the party stated that BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina, accompanied by former MLA Dalip Parihar and BJP ST Morcha chief Haroon Choudhary, welcomed Azad “who was closely associated with Rahul Gandhi”.

Raina alleged that the parties like the Congress, the National Conference (NC) and the PDP only enjoyed the luxuries of power and “did nothing”. The policies of the BJP leadership were being appreciated by all and that is the reason behind active social and political personalities joining the party, Raina said, adding that the new entrants led by Mubashir would not only strengthen the party in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and other areas but will also encourage youth from across the UT to work for the nation and society.

Addressing mediapersons, Mubashir Azad alleged that Ghulam Nabi Azad was disrespected by the Congress leadership. “His treatment has hurt the sentiments of the common masses. PM Modi, who has gained trust of the people, has given recognition to the efforts of Azad. There is infighting within the Congress party,” he added.

Azad was among the G-23 leaders who had sought an overhaul of the Congress.

