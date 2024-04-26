Houses develop cracks after road sinks in Ramban

Jammu, April 25
Multiple houses developed cracks in Ramban district when a 5 km stretch of Ramban-Gool road sank late on Thursday. The road was also blocked, leaving many vehicles stranded. Power supply in the region was also affected.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, an ambulance has been stationed on the site while men and machinery have been mobilised to restore the connectivity. Reports suggested that at least 24 houses have developed cracks due to the sinking.
