INDIA VOTES 2024: Jammu sees 71.91% voter turnout

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 26

With polling in the Hindu-majority Jammu Lok Sabha seat on Friday, the newly carved Assembly segment in the constituency — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi — witnessed the maximum of 74.65 per cent voter turnout (till 5 pm). Voting across the segment was 71.91 per cent. The Delimitation Commission had notified Shri Mata Vaishno Devi as a new Assembly constituency in 2022.

Elderly voters show their inked fingers in Jammu on Friday. ANI

Elderly and young voters came out in large numbers during polling in the constituency, which has a mix of urban and rural areas. Residents living along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan also came out to vote in large numbers.

In a move towards inclusivity and environmental consciousness, the Election Commission (EC) had established 109 polling stations of different categories for voters in the constituency.

These innovative polling stations, including women manned, youth manned, Persons with Disability (PwD) manned, green polling stations, border polling stations and unique polling stations, were designed to cater specifically to women, youth, promote eco-friendly practices among others.

There are 17,80,738 voters in the constituency, including 9,21,053 males, 8,59,657 females and 28 third-gender voters. In Jammu district, three women manned, three PwD manned, two youth manned, four green, fifty border and three unique polling stations were established. Similarly, three women manned, three PwD manned, three youth manned, three green, twelve border and two unique polling stations were established for ease of voters in Samba district.

In Reasi district, three women manned, three PwD manned, three youth manned, four green and one unique polling station was established. In Rajouri (Sunderbani-Kalakote) district, one women manned, one PWD manned, one youth manned and one green polling station was established. The constituency witnessed 57.76 per cent voting till 3 pm and 42.88 per cent polling till 1 pm.

“Furthermore, the EC’s commitment towards environmental sustainability has been showcased through the implementation of green practices at these polling stations. Every aspect is meticulously designed to minimise environmental impact and promote a greener future,” said J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole.

He added: “The establishment of these unique polling stations underscores our unwavering dedication towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process.” He said the ECI believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Jammu had recorded a turnout of 72.16 per cent in 2019 and 67.8 per cent in 2014. Sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and his family members voted at a polling booth at the Kishenpur government high school in Nagrota. Congress candidate Raman Bhalla also voted in Gandhi Nagar area. This is the second seat where BJP is eyeing a hat-trick, after Udhampur constituency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha #Vaishno Devi