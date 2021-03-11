Interview process done away with for recruitment

Srinagar, August 11
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved a proposal to exclude various level-6 posts from the requirement of an interview or oral test, an official spokesman said. The process will entail only written test. The decision is aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency and timely conclusion of recruitment process for government jobs.
It paves the way for advertisement of more than 1,000 posts which will be filled up on a fast-track basis through the J&K Services Selection Board, the spokesman added.
