Kashmiri man expresses his fervent adoration for PM Modi, drapes leader’s cut-out in pheran

Our Correspondent

Srinagar December 20

A Kashmiri man from Budgam district has showcased his unwavering affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by draping a life-size cut-out of the leader in a traditional Kashmiri pheran (long cloak) during the International Pheran Day celebration in Srinagar.

The man, Jamal Budgami, who previously made headlines for singing hymns during the Amarnath Yatra and offering his kidney to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, took the affection to a new level by tenderly kissing and hugging the Modi cut-out. He even posed for photographs, capturing the heartfelt moment.

In eloquent verse, Jamal extolled his reverence, proclaiming, “Modi, my life’s essence, the pride of Kashmir. A savior to the helpless, attuned to the pain of those in distress.”

“Our children, beneficiaries of unparalleled education, a truth undeniable. Countless salutations befit Modi, the guiding star of our evolving destiny. Where once lay barren lands, now blooms vitality, and the innocence that once fell prey, is now preserved,” he added.

This unusual display of affection comes at a time when people across Jammu and Kashmir are voicing concerns over the lack of governance, particularly the power shortage, during the bone-chilling winter in Kashmir.

At the famous Lal Chowk, where the installation of a life-size cut-out of Modi was once unimaginable, the scenario is rapidly evolving. While violence has significantly decreased, protests and shutdowns are becoming relics of the past. However, police surveillance remains high.

Authorities have attempted to showcase peace in Kashmir through various events, including music and fashion shows. The International Pheran Day celebration in Lal Chowk saw not only the unique display of affection for Modi but also a ramp show featuring male models promoting the traditional Kashmiri pheran.

As Jamal Budgami passionately embraced the life-size Modi cut-out, Lal Chowk witnessed a fusion of traditional attire and contemporary political admiration, leaving onlookers both bemused and intrigued.

