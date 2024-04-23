Kulgam banker’s murder: Four chargesheeted

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kulgam produced chargesheet against terrorists behind killing of a bank manager Vijay Kumar in 2022.

The charge-sheet was produced in Court of Special Judge (Designated Court under NIA) Kulgam against three killed terrorists and an active terrorist.

The chargesheet has been produced against four accused namely Jan Mohammad Lone, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Sameer Ahmad Sheikh and Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

On June 2, 2022, the accused terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) and Al-Badr hatched a conspiracy and killed branch manager of Ellaqhai Dehati Bank, Kulgam at Arreh area identified as Vijay Kumar who was a resident of Bagwa in Rajasthan. The killing was done with illegal acquired weapons. Accordingly, a case was registered in police station Kulgam.

