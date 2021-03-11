Land of 6.5K Kashmiri Pandits restored in Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

The J&K administration has restored 2,414 kanals of land belonging to Kashmiri Pandits which had been encroached upon after their exodus during the peak of militancy starting 1990.

Government sources said 7,968 claims had been filed by Kashmiri Hindus in respect of their properties, land and houses, squandered due to militancy and 6,500 of these claims had been settled.

The restoration happens under the J&K Migration Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, under which district magistrates are legal custodians of migrants’ properties.