One killed, 67 injured as overloaded bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu, October 3
A person was killed and 67 others were injured on Monday when an overloaded private bus overturned in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The bus was on its way from Moungri Khor Gali to Udhampur town. As the bus reached Krimachi-Mansar, its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve, they said.
The vehicle overturned and rolled down 40 feet, killing a passenger and injuring 67, the officials said.
Most of the injured, which include students and office-goers, are stable, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive