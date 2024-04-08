PM Modi to address Udhampur rally on April 12: BJP

PTI

Jammu, April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on April 12, BJP J-K president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.

Polling in Udhampur is scheduled in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections on April 19 and Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the constituency.

Raina, who chaired a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here to finalise the preparations for the prime minister's rally in support of Singh, said more than two lakh people are expected to participate in the event.

He asked leaders to chalk out a well-planned strategy to manage the affairs of the rally like making provision for drinking water and vehicle parking.

