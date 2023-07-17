Potential threats thwarted, timely help provided to pilgrims: Army

PTI

Jammu, July 16

The quick reaction teams (QRTs) of the Army have successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to pilgrims during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday. The QRT duties encompass maintaining constant vigilance, conducting regular patrols, coordinating with local authorities and promptly responding to any emergency situation, the spokesperson said.

More than 2.15 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,888 metres in the South Kashmir Himalayas, since the commencement of the annual 62-day pilgrimage on July 1. The spokesperson said the QRTs had exhibited remarkable vigilance in ensuring a secure passage for the pilgrims during the ongoing Yatra on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

“The QRTs have successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to the pilgrims, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all participants,” the spokesperson said. He pointed out that the pilgrimage, which attracts devotees from around the world, is known for its religious and spiritual importance.

“Acknowledging the significance of this pilgrimage and the necessity to maintain a secure environment, the Army has deployed well-trained and highly responsive QRTs to oversee the safety operations along NH-44. Over the last few weeks, the QRTs have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and resilience,” the spokesperson added. He said their swift response and proactive measures had effectively mitigated potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the pilgrims. The pilgrims have acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the Army, he added.

