Probing terror conspiracy, SIA searches houses of suspects

Jammu, March 15

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted multiple raids in four district of Jammu division in an ongoing terror conspiracy case on Friday. The raids were conducted in Jammu, Doda, Reasi and Ramban districts in the houses of suspects for allegedly helping terrorists from Pakistan in maneuvering mountainous areas after entering the Indian territory.

Digital devices seized Sleuths of the State Investigation Agency have seized many mobile phones and incriminating material during the search operation.

The case pertains to criminal conspiracy hatched by cadre and overground workers of terrorist organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots to carry out terrorist and subversive activities.

An official of the agency informed that the raids were carried out simultaneously in three places of Doda, two places of Reasi district and one place each in Ramban and Jammu districts in the morning hours.

The official said the raids were conducted on the residential premises of Hasan Babar Nehru and Mohammad Irfan of Bhagwah and Sabder Ali of Phagsoo in Doda, Abdul Rashid of Arnas and Shamshad Begum of Pouni in Reasi, Abdul Rashid Naik of Khari in Ramban and Sajad Ahmed in the Sidhra area of Jammu. The sleuths of the SIA seized many mobile phones and incriminating material during the search operation. The official said the raids were conducted in connection with an ongoing probe into a case registered at the SIA, Jammu, to unravel a criminal conspiracy hatched by the cadre and overground workers of various terrorist organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots to carry out terrorist and subversive activities.

The official indicated that a number of border guides and couriers were active in the hinterland who have been assisting terrorist networks of different outfits by facilitating infiltration of terrorists from across the border, and further guiding them through the mountainous areas of J&K. Several of them are said to have been in touch with their handlers in Pakistan and also active terrorists operating from across the border.

