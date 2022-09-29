Probing terror funding, SIA conducts raids

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 28

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids to search the houses of suspected persons in connection with a terror-funding case in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Several teams carried out simultaneous search in different areas, including Dharati, Kuniyan and Jhulas villages. A spokesperson of the SIA said the raids were aimed at breaking the terror ecosystem, their finances and investigate the proceeds of terror funding being used in creating assets and raising the funds for further use in the terror ecosystem.

He further stated that the raids were carried out by the SIA with the help of the district administration and the district police with the motive to unearth the terror financing. The search parties seized documents and some digital devices, which will be analysed for further investigation, officials said.