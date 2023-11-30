Pulwama authorities receive NGT notice over illegal riverbed mining

PTI

Srinagar, November 29

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner and the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) over alleged illegal mining on a riverbed in the district.

The Double Bench of the NGT, headed by Justice Prakash Srivastava (chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Veil (expert member), while acting on a petition of social activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, on Tuesday directed the Pulwama District Magistrate and the J&K State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority to file their detailed reports before the next date of hearing. The case is now again listed before the NGT on February 5.

While hearing counsel of the petitioner advocate Rahul Chowdhary, the NGT Bench in its order noted: “The original application involves substantial issues related to the environment. Hence, we deem it proper to issue notice to the respondents. Counsel for the applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service before the next date of hearing.”

“I was forced to move the NGT as the project proponent/contractor continued to be involved in illegal riverbed mining. In spite of my repeated appeals, the Pulwama district mineral officer, flood control department and other agencies failed to control illegal riverbed mining in Romshi nullah around Wahibugh, Chewakalan and adjoining villages of Pulwama. In the last two years, the Romshi nullah has been destroyed with the use of heavy machines. I urged the NGT to take the culprits to task by levying environmental compensation on the contractor and other government agencies found guilty of this loot and plunder. I am grateful to the NGT for taking cognisance of my petition,” said Bhat.

