Residents to organise mahapanchayat as Dhangri killers not held

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 2

Residents of Dhangri village, which saw terrorists killing several civilians on January 1 this year, have decided to hold a mahapanchayat against the police for failing to apprehend the killers. They said the participants would be told that no one was safe in Rajouri district.

The villagers will invite panchayats from Rajouri district in which members of Hindus and Muslims communities will take part. The mahapanchayat is being planned after DGP Dilbag Singh recently said that the terrorists belonged to Pakistan. Residents say the attack was not possible without local help which the police and intelligence agencies have not been able to uncover so far.

Dheeraj Sharma, Sarpanch, Dhangri village, said the mahapanchayat would be held after a fortnight. No date has been fixed as of now. “We want to tell the Rajouri residents that no one is safe. After the attack, senior police officials had said they were close to cracking the case, but they have now failed to nab the killers,” he said.

On Saturday, local residents organised a candle march to remember the seven persons, including two minors, who were killed by the terrorists. Kin of victims asked the administration to act against the suspects who helped the terrorists by providing food. Locals said that those who helped the militants could do so again.

The candle march was held from Dhangri village chowk to Khalsa chowk in which hundreds of people took part.

Saroj Bala, mother of Deepak and Prince who were among the victims, said, “Jobs and compensation will not bring respite to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the village on Sunday in presence of Rajiv Chunni, leader of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) migrants. Forefathers of those killed in Dhangri had migrated from PoK in 1947.

No one is safe

