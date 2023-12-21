Review meet on Amarnath Yatra held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 20

Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today chaired the national-level review and planning meeting on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra here at SKICC in Srinagar. Representatives from various states/UTs, esteemed organisations attended the meeting to review the challenges faced in previous years yatra and plan better preparedness next year.

This is for the first time that such a meeting has been held for the preparation of upcoming yatra in physical mode in Srinagar, a government spokesperson said. Goel discussed the extended healthcare and other measures that are to be taken during the annual pilgrimage.

