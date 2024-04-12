Security beefed up ahead of PM’s Udhampur rally

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Udhampur on Friday.

The police and administration have made elaborate arrangements at the rally venue which is expecting over 2 lakh attendees as per BJP. The saffron party is also busy arranging transport and other facilities for workers from different parts of the region.

The police have issued an advisory in wake of the rally in which it has asked all people to assembly at the venue before 10 am. “Entry for general public shall be from Battal Ballian Chowk Udhampur side” the advisory says.

It states that people should cooperate with the police in frisking and be in queues for smooth entry inside the venue. It also asks people to park their vehicle at slots earmarked by civil administration and traffic police.

