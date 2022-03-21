Terrorism hit every J&K resident: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, March 20

In an apparent reference to ‘The Kashmir Files’, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said every resident of J&K was affected by the over three-decade long Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He said linking terrorism to a particular religion was “absolutely wrong”.

‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri migrant pandits from the Valley in 1990, has since its release elicited polarised views from the public.

“Pakistan-sponsored militancy has brought death and destruction and is responsible for all the evil things,” Azad said while addressing a function organised by the Jammu civil society to honour him for his Padma Bhushan award. “Many lost their lives, thousands of women were widowed and lakhs of children were orphaned. They targeted everyone — Muslims, Hindus, Pandits — and even did not spare religious places,” he said.

Azad said that 90% of the evils in society were because of the politicians who divided the people for their vote bank. He asked the civil society to mobilise people against injustice or oppression. The ex-CM said the emergence of Jammu as a cosmopolitan city was the only positive side of the impact of violence. “Jammu is the only place where the people of all the 22 districts of J&K and Ladakh are residing,” he said, adding Kashmir had no such advantage even as it maintained its secular credentials despite militancy. — PTI