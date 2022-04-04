Two from Punjab shot at by militants in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 3
Two non-locals, both from Pathankot in Punjab, were shot at by militants in Pulwama late Sunday evening, police officials said.
Truck driver Surinder Singh and his helper Dheeraj Dutta were reportedly ferrying chicken from various poultry farms when they were attacked. Both were immediately shifted to the sub-district hospital in Pulwama. While Dutta was hurt in the leg, Surinder Singh was grievously hurt with a bullet injury on his chest. He was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital.
A case has been registered and a search launched to nab the attackers. National Conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said the incident was “highly condemnable and unacceptable”.
Meanwhile, two Lashkar modules were busted and five associates of militants arrested in Bandipora district, the police said on Sunday. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre