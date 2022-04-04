Two from Punjab shot at by militants in Pulwama

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 3

Two non-locals, both from Pathankot in Punjab, were shot at by militants in Pulwama late Sunday evening, police officials said.

Truck driver Surinder Singh and his helper Dheeraj Dutta were reportedly ferrying chicken from various poultry farms when they were attacked. Both were immediately shifted to the sub-district hospital in Pulwama. While Dutta was hurt in the leg, Surinder Singh was grievously hurt with a bullet injury on his chest. He was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital.

A case has been registered and a search launched to nab the attackers. National Conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said the incident was “highly condemnable and unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar modules were busted and five associates of militants arrested in Bandipora district, the police said on Sunday. —